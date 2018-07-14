Man who burgled ex-BJP MLA's house arrested in Mumbai

The accused Vijay Prakash Yadav (30), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, used to work as a domestic help in Chaurasia's residence

The man who had burgled the house of a former MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rameshwar Prasad Chaurasia in South Avenue, New Delhi, has been arrested in Mumbai. The accused Vijay Prakash Yadav (30), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, used to work as a domestic help in Chaurasia's residence.

He was later arrested after getting stuck in his hotel room in Mumbai due to heavy rain. Yadav had stolen Rs 50,000 cash and jewellery worth around Rs 4 lakh from Chaurasia¿s residence. According to the police, 'Chaurasia on July 6 filed a complaint regarding a theft in his South Avenue flat. Jewellery worth Rs four lakh, and Rs 50,000 in cash were missing. He alleged that his domestic help was missing since the theft.' All stolen items, including some cash, have been recovered from the accused.

