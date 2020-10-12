Man, who fasted and prayed for Donald Trump's recovery from COVID-19, dies of cardiac arrest

Die-hard Donald Trump fan Bussa Krishna, who used to worship him like a god, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday after being concerned about the US President's health condition following his Covid-19 infection.

The 38-year-old collapsed while having tea at his relative's residence at Toopran area in Medak district of Telangana. He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead.

His family members said he was worried after coming to know that Trump was infected by Covid-19. He had reportedly not taken food properly ever since he learnt that Trump tested positive.

A resident of Konne village in Jangaon district, Kirshna was an ardent devotee of Trump and had installed a six-feet statue of the US President at his house by spending Rs 1.30 lakh.

He used to offer daily prayers to Trump and came to be known as 'Trump Krishna' in his village.

Krishna, a small farmer, had stated that he became a big fan of Trump for his straightforwardness on many issues ever since he became the US president.

He said people laughed at him for installing the statue of Trump and worshipping it and had advised him to visit a psychiatrist. He, however, had defended his love for Trump.

"Every Friday, I fast for Trump's long life. I also carry his picture and pray to him before commencing any work," he had said.

Krishna's family members said after learning that Trump and his wife were found infected by coronavirus, he was praying to god for their recovery. He later released videos praying for the speedy recovery of the US President.

Though a school dropout, Krishna had a keen interest in global politics. He wished that Trump would win the polls again and tackle China.

When Trump visited India earlier this year, Krishna had appealed to the Central government to arrange a meeting with the US leader.

However, his wish of meeting his 'god' remained unfulfilled.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever