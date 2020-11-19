Man who fraudulently took home loans in dead man's name held

This picture has been used for representational purposes

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has arrested an accused who took three home loans worth nearly Rs 7 crore from a bank by preparing forged chain of documents.

The accused, identified as Sachin Sharma, was arrested on Tuesday.

The matter came to light when the owner of a property in Surajmal Vihar alleged that she had given it on rent to Rahul Sharma, Sachin Sharma and Mange Ram Sharma in 2014. Thereafter, on the expiry of rent agreement, Sachin Sharma and Rahul Sharma entered into a lease in 2016 with her and continued to reside as tenants in the said property.

In July 2016, her husband received a telephone call from officials of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd informing that Rahul Sharma had taken a loan amounting to Rs 2.25 crore against the security of her property and is untraceable.

She also discovered that besides the above mentioned loan, Rahul Sharma, Sachin Sharma and Mange Ram Sharma, in connivance with others, had also obtained loan of Rs 2.19 crore and Rs 2.25 crore from Axis Bank and Reliance Home Finance Ltd, respectively, against her property in March-April 2015.

During investigation, it surfaced that accused Sachin Sharma, in a criminal conspiracy with his father Mange Ram Sharma and other accused, had prepared three parallel forged chain of title documents of the property in Surajmal Vihar.

The accused persons also prepared a fake death certificate of Rita Babbar and forged a surviving member certificate to the effect that Ravinder Babbar, Rajesh Babbar and Sunita Babbar are legal heirs of Rita Babbar. Thereafter, vide a registered Relinquishment deed dated November 10, 2014 and a registered Rectification Deed, dated January 28, 2015, relinquished their purported share in the property in favour of Sunita Babbar.

A lady impersonating Sunita Babbar sold the property to Mange Ram Sharma, and Rahul Sharma, vide registered sale deeds, and they took home loans from Axis Bank, Reliance Home Finance Ltd and Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd.

While Mange Ram Sharma died in April 21, 2015, the home loan with Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd was disbursed on April 30, 2015 into his bank account.

"During investigation, the analysis of bank accounts of Mange Ram Sharma revealed that accused Sachin Sharma is operating the accounts of Mange Ram Sharma who died on April 21, 2015. Sachin Sharma had withdrawn the loan money from the bank accounts of deceased Mange Ram Sharma," Joint Commissioner of Police, EOW, O.P. Mishra said.