Man who killed an entire family nabbed by police after 13 years in Delhi

A man who had committed several murders was nabbed on a tip-off by the police at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg in east Delhi yesterday following a brief exchange of fire.



Representational Image

A 53-year-old man, accused of killing an enitre family in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh was finally nabbed bu the cops after 13 years. The accused, Hariom Singh Jat, also had a bounty of rupees 1 lakh declared against him by the police. He was finally nabbed after a tip-off by the police at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg in east Delhi yesterday following a brief exchange of fire.

While on the run, he had moved his base to Aligarh and Rajasthan and organised his criminal base there. The Special Cell of the Delhi Police intensified its efforts in Aligarh and Bhiwadi and conducted raids on several of his hideouts. It was revealed that Jat had reorganised his contacts, procured weapon and was planning to visit Delhi to commit crime, said P S Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

When the team of Special Cell which intercepted him yesterday tried to overpower him, he opened fire at the team but was subsequently apprehended, the officer said. A foreign-made pistol along with three live cartridges was recovered from him, he said. Jat, who was arrested and then released on bail in 2005, used his publishing work as a cover for his criminal activities, the DCP said.

In 2016, he attacked businessman Vinod Gupta of Shahdara, following which a reward of Rs one lakh was declared on him. Gupta was also involved in some criminal cases. Jat's brothers had attacked Gupta and were arrested in that case. Jat wanted to avenge the arrest and attacked Gupta. Jat's father was in Delhi Police, who took voluntary retirement after 10 years and started his publication business.

He used to publish crime stories from the courts in books titled `Surender Kahaniyan and Ajgar Bhoomi'. Jat's neighbour Satpal alias Pappu Jat wanted him to marry his niece but he denied. Satpal developed a grudge against Jat and along with his associates killed Jat's brother in 1993. Jat's second brother was killed by Satpal in 2003. After his brother was killed in 1993, Jat took to crime and in the subsequent years, killed Satpal's associates, and some of his family members, including his mother, the police officer said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The inputs from agencies have been sourced from a third party syndicated feed. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text