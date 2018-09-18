Man who killed in Telangana arrested in Bihar

crime

Subhash Sharma, who was allegedly hired to murder Pranay Kumar, was taken into custody from Jagatsinhpur

Representational Image

A hired killer who murdered a young Dalit man in a case of honour killing in Telangana's Miryalguda town was arrested from Bihars Samastipur district on Tuesday, police said.

Subhash Sharma, who was allegedly hired to murder Pranay Kumar, was taken into custody from Jagatsinhpur.

Samastipur police officer Paritish Kumar said Sharma was arrested by a team of Telangana Police along with the local police. He was produced in a court and handed over to Telangana Police on transit remand.

Pranay Kumar, 23, was hacked to death on Friday as he was coming out of a hospital along with his wife Amrutha Varshini, with whom he had an inter-caste marriage.

They were in love since their school days and had married against the wishes of the girl's parents. Since then, he was facing threats to his life.

Amrutha, who is five-months pregnant, blamed her father, Maruthi Rao, for the murder.

Police earlier arrested Maruthi Rao, his brother Shravan Kumar and three others in the sensational case.

Maruthi Rao allegedly paid Rs 10 lakh to the hired killer. He reportedly told police that 'honour' was more important for him than his daughter.

Calling her father a devil, Amrutha vowed never to go back to him. She said she would live with her slain husband's parents.

