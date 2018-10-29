Man who massacred 11 Jews slapped with 29 federal offences

crime

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said that 11 people were killed and six others injured, including four policemen

Accused Robert Bowers. Pics/AFP

A heavily-armed white man, spewing anti-Semitic threats, stormed a prominent synagogue and massacred 11 worshippers in the US city of Pittsburgh. The shooter, identified as Robert Bowers, 46, surrendered after he was injured during an exchange of fire with the police at 'Tree of Life' Congregation Synagogue at Squirell Hill in Pittsburgh, where a large number of people had gathered for a baby naming ceremony.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said that 11 people were killed and six others injured, including four policemen. Bowers was in fair condition Saturday evening with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.



The Tree of Life Synagogue

Bowers, whose social media account reflected his hatred against the Jews, was charged with 29 counts of federal crimes of violence and firearms offenses, federal prosecutors said.

Bowers frequently wrote on the social network Gab, where he made a specific threat against Jews hours before allegedly the attack. The FBI is investigating this as a "hate crime". Before opening fire, Bowers reportedly yelled, "All Jews must die!" Describing the shooting as an "anti-semitic act", President Donald Trump called for death penalty for such shooters.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever