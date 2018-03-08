Man who ran fake RTO in Ghaziabad arrested

Acting on a tip, the police arrested the man who was impersonating as the Regional Transport Officer in Ghaziabad and seized cash, fake seals, a laptop, a printer and fake tax receipts from him

Man who ran a fake Additional Regional Transport Office (ARTO) by hacking the website of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) from a shop here in Indirapuram was arrested on Thursday, police said.

Acting on a tip, the police arrested the man who was impersonating as the Regional Transport Officer in Ghaziabad and seized cash, fake seals, a laptop, a printer and fake tax receipts from him. Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said the police sent a decoy to get his vehicle's clearance by paying road tax.

As the decoy paid money, the man opened the website and issued a receipt, put a seal and handed over the cash receipt to him. He was immediately arrested. The man revealed his identity as Manoj, a resident of Ghaziabad. "We are planning to take police remand so that the entire gang can be busted who had cheated the state exchequer to the tune of crores of rupees," said Tomar.

