Updated: Jun 22, 2019, 17:09 IST | mid-day online desk

Darwesh Yadav, who was the first woman president of the Bar Council was shot dead by Manish Sharma, her close associate. He breathed his last today at Gurugram hospital

Man who shot dead UP Bar Council chief dies in Gurugram hospital
Representational Picture

Manish Sharma, the lawyer who shot himself after killing Uttar Pradesh Bar Council President Darvesh Singh Yadav in Agra court died in a Gurugram hospital on Saturday. Manish was shifted to Medanta hospital. He was in coma and was kept on a ventilator. He was declared dead on Saturday afternoon.

Sharma had shot his colleague Darvesh Singh Yadav on June 12 after the latter was elected as the Bar Council President. Sharma fired three bullets at Yadav, killing her on the spot. Immediately after, Sharma shot himself in the head.

Darwesh Yadav was elected president of the Bar on June 9 at Prayagraj. She was the first woman president of the Bar Council. Manish Sharma was her close associate. The two were meeting lawyers in their chambers to thank them for their support.

According to eyewitnesses, the two had heated arguments in senior lawyer Arvind Mishra's chamber, when Manish Sharma lost his cool, he pulled out his pistol and fired at Darwesh from point blank range.

On June 13, 2019, the mortal remains of Darwesh Yadav, were consigned to flames in her native Chandpur village in Etah district. Uttar Pradesh Minister Brijesh Pathak was among the thousands who turned up to pay tribute to the deceased. A large number of lawyers were also present on the occasion.

Tags

gurugramuttar pradeshagranational news

