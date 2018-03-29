Man who tried to build 'army of children' jailed

A British man who used his role as an unqualified teacher at an Islamic school to try and recruit an "army" of children to commit terror attacks was handed a life sentence



Umar Ahmed Haque. Pic/AFP

Umar Ahmed Haque, 25, will serve a minimum of 25 years in jail after being found guilty at London's Old Bailey of trying to radicalise scores of children to commit a mass attack on businesses and communities in London.

Haque showed pupils at the religious school, known as a madrasa, videos of "extreme terrorist violence" and made them "roleplay terrorists" stabbing police officers.

Accomplices, Abuthaher Mamun, 29, and Muhammad Abid, 27, were sentenced to 13 years and 4 years respectively. "I welcome today's sentences, which have ensured that three men complicit in a plot to radicalise vulnerable young children and use them to attack communities in London are now in prison," said Dean Haydon from London's Metropolitan Police.

"He [Haque] wanted to orchestrate numerous attacks at once, using guns, knives, bombs and cars to kill people. He intended to execute his plan years later, by which time he anticipated he would have acquired an army of soldiers, including children."

