Man who tried to hijack Bangladesh plane was 'listed criminal'

international

The incident took place onboard the Biman Bangladesh Airlines Flight BG 147 that had been travelling to Dubai from Dhaka on Sunday evening. The suspect has been identified as Polash Ahmed

The incident took place on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight. Pic/AFP

Police in Bangladesh on Monday said that the man who was shot dead after attempting to hijack a plane carrying 156 people using a toy gun, has been identified as a "listed criminal" as his name featured on the law enforcement database.

The incident took place onboard the Biman Bangladesh Airlines Flight BG 147 that had been travelling to Dubai from Dhaka on Sunday evening. The suspect has been identified as Polash Ahmed.

RAB Law and Media Wing Director Mufti Mahmud Khan said Ahmed was identified after they located his name on the passenger list. Khan, however, did not state the offence for which Ahmed's name had been entered into the criminal database.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever