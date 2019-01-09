Man who underwent sex change alleges rape by boyfriend under pretext of marriage

crime

A man who underwent a sex change surgery alleged rape by her partner on the pretext of marriage in a petition in Uttarakhand high court, but the police in Kotdwar refused to acknowledge her as a female.

She approached the High Court on Monday regarding the case after which it asked the State Home Secretary, Investigation officer, Director General of Police and Pauri senior superintendent of police to submit replies regarding the case within two weeks.

The 27-year-old resident of Mumbai said, “I went to the police to register a case under section 376 (rape) but they registered a case under section 377 (unnatural offences) of IPC. My medical report confirms my gender as female but even after showing the police a copy of the same, they refused to acknowledge it.”

She stated that she was a lawyer, while the accused, a senior housekeeping staffer at a Mumbai five-star hotel hailed from Kotdwar. “He proposed to me in 2016 after a year of us knowing each other. We discussed complications of the relationship but he assured me he would always remain committed and love me. Everything changed in two years.” she added.

According to TOI, she underwent surgery in 2017, when they decided to get married. She said, "We travelled to Uttarakhand on various occasions after my sex change. All was well until early last year when he started extorting money from me. I also caught him in a compromising position with another woman. Things were getting out of hand, so I called it quits in our relationship in March 2018, but he would still harass and threaten me.”

Dilip Singh, Senior superintendent of police said they will file a response.

