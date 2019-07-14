Man, wife arrested for kidnapping two-year-old girl from railway station

crime

New Delhi: A man and his wife were arrested on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old girl by police from Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station on July 12 in Delhi. DK Gupta, the DCP (Railways) said, "On July 12, we received a complaint from a woman regarding the kidnapping of her two-year-old daughter when they were waiting for a train at a platform in Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station."

"After going through footage of CCTV installed in the station and interrogating vendors there, we found that a woman and a man kidnapped the minor. We first arrested the man, who used to work as a vendor at the station from past few years," he said. DK Gupta also stated that the accused identified as Raju, revealed the involvement of his wife, Pinki, in committing the crime. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they have kept the minor girl at their in-laws' house in Ghaziabad, from where the toddler was recovered. The child is safe and there was no sign of assault found, Gupta added.

In another incident, five persons were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 7-year-old boy for ransom in Maharashtra's Gondia district, the police said. The boy, who was kidnapped on July 3, was found abandoned the very next day and reunited with his parents. The five accused have been identified as Vaibhav Prakash Wasnik (23), Shekhar Dulichand Shende (23), both residents of Ghategaon in Sadak Arjun tehsil; Pravin Kailash Patil (22), Rahul Namaji Gavad (19) and Saurabh Balkrishna Gaidhani (19), all residents of Deori, were arrested from Nagpur. All the five accused were arrested in a joint operation led by the Local Crime Branch (LCB) team and Duggipaar police. During the interrogation, all the five arrested accused have confessed to involvement in the crime, said Vinita Sahu, Superintendent of Police, Gondia.

With inputs from ANI

