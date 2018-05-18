Man, with 10-kg ganja hidden in pumpkins, nabbed at Mangalore airport

The man's bag was opened and three large pumpkins were recovered





A man, who had allegedly concealed 10 kilograms of marijuana inside large pumpkins, was apprehended by the CISF at the airport here today, officials said. KTK Basheer, a resident of Karnataka, was intercepted when a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official, tasked to scan baggages of passengers, detected images of large round-shaped objects in his cabin bag at about 4.15 pm, an official said.



Basheer's bag was opened and three large pumpkins were recovered. As this was found to be suspicious, the personnel on duty cut open the pumpkins to find 10 kg of marijuana placed in plastic wrappers inside, the official said. The man, who was supposed to take a flight to Doha, and the narcotics cache has been handed over to customs authorities, they said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever