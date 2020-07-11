Man with a big art

A sunset shot of a bird swooping down on the city's high-rises viewed from a window, a watercolour portrait capturing the eyes of a Kathakali dancer, a lifelike sketch of Tony Stark — these are just some of the many artworks that Kurla-based photographer Rajen Nair has turned two galleries out of on Instagram and Twitter. Titled Cancer Art Project and Enabled Photography, the two pages display photographs, sketches, paintings and videos created by differently-abled children and young cancer warriors during the lockdown. "There's no curation. This is open to all children with disabilities or cancer," says Nair, who has himself lost hearing in one of his ears since 2000.



Rajen Nair

The lensman in his mid-50s, has been teaching photography to specially-abled youngsters as well as children diagnosed with cancer for more than a decade, tells us that the idea of a gallery had been in his mind for a long time. "So many students, as well as friends, have been asking me to create a gallery of the photographs they take. This lockdown provided an opportunity," shares Nair, who receives hundreds of submissions from kids across India on a daily basis. "During this time, it wasn't possible to go out for our usual photography walks or organise classes. Moreover, my students who are cancer survivors or are battling the disease were worried about the virus. This was a way to take their minds off the virus as well as promote their artistic talents," he adds.



A photograph by cancer warrior Chetan Shinde

And so, Nair dedicated two pages to their creations to encourage his little friends and let them know that he's always just a call away. "They love to see their art being appreciated by everyone. I will also start online photography classes for them soon," asserts Nair, adding that this is a great time to work on skill development, which is crucial for these children. Apart from art and photography, there are videos of music, dance, and even juggling. "This is a platform for them to create an identity beyond their disability and disease," he concludes. Check these pages to lend your

support.

Log on to @cancerartproject and @enabled_photography on Instagram

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news