Manabadi AP Inter Result 2018 to be announced at 3 pm today at bieap.gov.in

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is set to release the AP 2nd Year Results 2018 on April 12, 2018. Students who are expecting their results should keep their roll numbers and other details ready. The official declaration of the AP Senior Inter Results 2018 will be available on the board's website i.e. bieap.gov.in.

The AP Intermediate 2nd year results 2018 commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 19. The AP Intermediate 2nd year results is an important results for students to plan ahead. With large number of students who will check the results online, the official website might face some technical glitches. Once the AP 2nd Year Results 2018 are out the scorecards will be available on ap12.jagranjosh.com as well. You also check it there as it will be an easy process.

Here are few steps to check your results

>> Visit ap12.jagranjosh.com

>> Enter your aimportant details like name, birthdate and roll number

>> Click on the submit button

>> Download PDF of anabadi AP Inter Result 2018 for 2nd year copy for future reference.

What happened last year

In 2017, the total number of candidates for AP Inter 2nd year were 5,08,186. There were 1,445 examination centres in the state and the results were announced on April 13. The overall pass percentage of Andhra Pradesh AP Intermediate exams 2017 was 68.02%. The Board of Intermediate Education promotes the vision of world-class education in Andhra Pradesh through quality leadership, support, and services. It aims at continuous improvement of education in the State.

