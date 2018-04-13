Manabadi Telangana Inter Result 2018 declared, check at bie.telangana.gov.in

The Manabadi Telangana (TS) Intermediate Results 2018 Results declaration ceremony will be held at the Hyderabad office of the TSBIE at 9 am

The Telangana Board has declared the Telangana 1st Inter Result 2018. The students will be able to check their Telangana 1st Inter Result 2018 directly from a link on the page. You can also visit the official websites i.e. websites i.e. results.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in; to check your TS Board 1st Inter Result 2018. However, it would be easier to check the results on Jagran Josh.

The results are expected to be out on April 13 at 9 am. The Manabadi Telangana (TS) Intermediate Results 2018 Results declaration ceremony will be held at the Hyderabad office of the TSBIE at 9 am. Last year, the Telangana Board Result for Class 10 students was declared on May 3. A total of 5,33,701 students that is both regular and private students had appeared for the exam out of which 4,36,668 students managed to clear the exam. That means the overall pass percentage was 84.15 per cent for regular students and 35.92 per cent for private students.

Check your results at telangana12.jagranjosh.com and telangana.jagranjosh.com

Steps to check Manabadi Telangana (TS) Intermediate Results 2018, TS SSC Results 2018

>> Step 1: Visit telangana12.jagranjosh.com

>> Step 2: Click on the relevant link for Telangana Inter Results

>> Step 3: Enter your roll number / hall ticket and other important details

>> Step 4: Click on the submit button

>> Step 5: Your TS Board Inter Result will be displayed on the screen

>> Step 6: Check your result very carefully and verify all details

>> Step 7: Download softcopy PDF or take printout for future reference.

About Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana

The Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana is the regulatory body of education in the state of Telangana, its main jurisdiction includes supervising and regulating the education policies at Intermediate level in the affiliated schools. It also devises the course of study, education policies, grants affiliation and conducts yearly Telangana Board examinations at intermediate level.

