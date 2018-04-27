Manabadi Telangana SSC Result 2018: TS 10th Results 2018 today at bse.telangana.gov.in

Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) will declare declare the Telangana 10th Result 2018 today (April 27) at 7am on the official site bse.telangana.gov.in

Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) have finally declared the Telangana 10th Result 2018 today (April 27) at 7 pm on the official site bse.telangana.gov.in. It will be easier to check it on the as follows telangana10.jagranjosh.com

Students can check their Telangana Board Cass 10 Result 2018 page on Jagran Josh.

The Telangana Board Cass 10 Result 2018 will be available on official website - bse.telangana.gov.in

Here are few steps to check your result

>> Click on the website - telangana10.jagranjosh.com

>> Fill in the details like your hall ticket roll number, name

>> Click on the button submit

>> Take the print out of the Telangana Board 10th Result 2017 copy for future reference.

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education is also known as Telangana BSE. The Telangana Board of Secondary Education came into existence in the year 2014 after the state was formed. Almost 5 lakh students take the exams every year conducted by Telangana Board of Secondary Education.

