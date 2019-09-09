Managements students learn leadership lessons of Maharashtra CM

Students of Management got the lessons of leadership qualities from the Maharashtra state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from the experts during the special program titled as the ‘Devendra Development Doctrine’.

The program was jointly organized by the Deccan Education Society and the Rotary Club of Pune South at the Fergusson College Amphitheatre today.

The program is an attempt to discuss and document various aspects of the leadership style of CM Devendra Fadnavis and to build it as a case study for the students of management. This is in context with various challenges he faced during his tenure. He successfully managed to overcome almost all of them with a unique leadership style.

Saurabh Rao, Municipal Commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation, Shweta Shalini – Advisor of CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dr. Deepak Shikarpur – IT Expert, Dr. Radhakrishnan Pillai – Management expert and the author of popular book ‘Corporate Chanakya, Mayuresh Didolkar – Writer and Journalist, Sharad Kunte, Chairman of the Deccan Education Society and Abhijit Joag, President of Rotary Club of Pune South shared their thoughts on the subject.

Speaking on the occasion Saurabh Rao said, “According to me the person who strikes the right balance between rule of law and welfare state is a visionary leader and our CM Fadnavis is a classic example of the same. He is a leader with clear vison and always comes up with workable solutions for the problems.”

“His work in taking the state of Maharashtra to the next level when it comes to ease of doing business is absolutely appreciable. In the recent international economic summit, the state of Maharashtra was kept at par with China on this parameter. It may be noted that India did not figure at par with China here, but our state did. After taking charge of the state, ease of doing business was given top priority by him. Here some historic decisions were taken in regards to end the license raj, reducing required sanctions from 76 to 25 and so on”, said Rao.

“This was a tremendous task for the state machinery which involved the overall re-engineering of 60 years old process having multiple aspects like legal, technical and administrative implications”, he added.

The CM is aware that complete transparency is needed for the welfare state and to serve this purpose he made a conscious effort to effectively implement the right to services act. His vision and will to increase the Human Development Index of the state is commendable, the state has moved from 16th place to 3rd place in the healthcare segment and from 6th to 3rd in education. The Malin rehabilitation model implemented under his leadership is now being regarded as the role model of rehabilitation of such cases in the country, informed Rao.

In her address, Shweta Shalini, Advisor to CM said that history will recognize him ‘Development Fadnavis’ due to enormous out of the box ideas that he implemented for the development and welfare of the state. Thinking of out of the box ideas has been a core strength of the CM, which is evident from various projects which were successfully implemented under his leadership like involving celebrities to increase people’s participation on Jalyukta Shivar (water conservation project), taking help of IIT and IIM pass outs for creating a war room for faster implementation of key projects like Metro, starting a Democracy Day for resolving complaints of citizens on an open forum like Aaple Sarkar, faster channelization of CSR funds of top corporate houses for developmental projects in the state through village social transformation foundation and last but not the least adopting the right communication strategy for resolving political and other agitations in the state.

While answering the question from a student who asked as to why will the state elect Fadnavis again, she replied by saying “It is the people of the state who really need a Mukhya Sevak like him for good governance and thus they will re-elect him.”

According to Mayuresh Didolkar, one of the most important observations that he made about the CM is his refusal to play the victim in any case. He sought an example of the threats received from Maratha Kranti Morcha, refraining him from performing the traditional pooja at Pandharpur and the way he tackled incidences of personal attacks on him and his wife.

