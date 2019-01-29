Italian League: Manager Allegri relieved as struggling Juventus beat Lazio

football

Juventus had trailed after an Emre Can own-goal after an hour before substitute Joao Cancelo pulled the champions level and then earned the penalty which Ronaldo slotted in with two minutes to go

Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty to seal a hard-fought 2-1 win for Juventus against Lazio in Rome on Sunday to pull 11 points clear in Serie A. Juventus had trailed after an Emre Can own-goal after an hour before substitute Joao Cancelo pulled the champions level and then earned the penalty which Ronaldo slotted in with two minutes to go.

An eighth straight Serie A title beckons for Massimiliano Allegri's side who soar clear of second-placed Napoli who were held to a goalless draw at AC Milan on Saturday.

"It must have been the kitman's fault, giving us 10 shirts of different colours because we couldn't pass the ball to each other," said Allegri. "For sixty minutes it was the worst Juventus of the year," continued captain Giorgio Chiellini. "Paradoxically, after the goal disadvantage we found the motivation to win it. We've got players who make the difference. [Goalkeeper Wojciech] Szczesny kept us on our feet, we were lethal in the end."

