Manager Eddie Howe asks his team to create history against Manchester City

Bournemouth manager Howe urges team to put on their best show and halt defending champs City's unbeaten run as they clash at the Etihad today

Manchester City have been in rampant form, winning their last five league matches and scoring 19 times this season. Pic/Getty Images

Eddie Howe has challenged his Bournemouth team to create history by upsetting the odds against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium today. The Cherries have a woeful EPL record against the champions, losing all six of their matches, conceding 21 goals and scoring only twice. They have tasted defeat in their last three matches at the Etihad - 4-0, 4-0 and 5-1.

But Howe, whose team are an impressive eighth in the division in their fourth consecutive season in the top flight, has called on the Cherries to put those results behind them. "It isn't damage limitation for us, but it is an opportunity to create a historic moment for the football club," he said.



Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe (right) with Junior Stanislas

"The message to the players is that they have to deliver their maximum ever in EPL in order to do that, so that is the challenge I am going to lay down to them. Our record doesn't sound great, but I think that is for most teams going to City in recent seasons. They are the team that we have struggled against the most, along with Tottenham, and they have been difficult for us.

"But every time we have gone there we have grown and learnt from the experiences, although they have been painful." Bournemouth will face Pep Guardiola's side following three successive defeats against Manchester United, Newcastle and Arsenal. City meanwhile have been in rampant form, winning their last five league matches and scoring 19 times.

