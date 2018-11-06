Managing in England is dream come true, says City's Pep Guardiola

Nov 06, 2018, 08:25 IST | AFP

Speaking at Sunday's ceremony here, he said: "I'm fortunate to be here in your country, in England. It's incredible. It was a dream to come here and be a manager here. It's a dream come true."

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola said managing in England is a dream come true as he was honoured by the Football Writers' Association fresh from a 6-1 EPL victory against Southampton. The Manchester City manager was recognised for his side's EPL title last season.

City won 32 of their 38 games last season, scoring a record 106 goals and amassing a record 100 points. "I want to share this award with the whole City family because I know it's a real family," said Guardiola. "People say we have a lot of money. That's true but despite that it's incredible the people I'm working with and I'm a lucky guy to be here."

Tags

pep guardiolaenglish premier leaguefootballsports news

