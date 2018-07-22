Manali coldest as rains lash several parts of HP

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded at 13.4 degrees Celsius in Manali, followed by 13.6 degrees Celsius in Kufri and13.7 degrees Celsius in Keylong

Rains continued to lash several parts of Himachal Pradesh today, with Manali becoming the coldest place in the state in the last 24 hours.

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded at 13.4 degrees Celsius in Manali, followed by 13.6 degrees Celsius in Kufri, 13.7 degrees Celsius in Keylong, 15.2 degrees Celsius in Kalpa, 16.4 degrees Celsius in Dalhousie, MeT Department director Manmohan Singh said.

Palampur recorded 77 mm of rainfall, 63.4 mm in Dharamshala, 47.1 mm in Nahan, 39 mm in Kangra, 37.4 mm in Manali, 19 mm in Kufri and 15.3 mm in Shimla, he said.

Una recorded a high of 35.2 degrees Celsius while Hamirpur recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius, followed by 32.3 degrees Celsius in Bilaspur, 32.1 degrees Celsius in Kangra, 32 degrees Celsius in Sundernagar and Bhuntar and 31.8 degrees Celsius in Chamba, Singh said.

Moderate to heavy rains are likely to occur at most places in the next 24 hours, he added.

