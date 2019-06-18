Manas Adhiya: Every role I play has helped me grow as an actor

television

Manas Adhiya, currently seen in Medically Yourrs speaks about his 16-year-long journey in the entertainment industry

Manas Adhiya

From the tender age of four where kids are yet to discover the world, Manas Adhiya discovered his and began the journey as an actor. Manas has performed in more than 200 live shows from 1996 to 2000 all over India and International countries, in Padmashree Kalyanji Anandji's 'Little Wonders'. He enjoyed acting on stage so much that he was confident that this is what he wants in life.

Manas Adhiya who started screen acting from 2003 and completes 16 years in the industry says, "I still do not believe that I have done enough to talk about, let alone brag about it. I believe I am a learner for life. Each and every role I play has helped me grow as an actor and I believe I'm still learning".

Manas has been challenged with diverse roles, from characters which needed a different and strong accent to expressions like that of a South Indian Iyer, a Punjabi mundda, a Gujarati bhai, a Muslim bhaijaan, a Marathi manoos, a North Indian Pandey ji or of a Christian boy, he did it with all honesty. He has also experienced variations in the plot that demanded.

Manas says, "I have never shied away from the camera. I made sure to try and give my best each time. In my growing up years, people have encouraged me to be what I want to be. I took them very seriously and I said I want to become all of it...

In reel life, I have lost count of how many times I have been a killer. So far, I have killed my daadi, nani, younger brother, uncle and watchman. I have also committed suicide and been killed thrice, once murdered at a cricket pitch, another by a seventeen-year-old girl and not to forget, also been killed by the beautiful, Mouni Roy, as Naagin," said Adhiya.

"In this wonderful journey of acting, I have got a chance to play sports like cricket, lawn tennis and football while filming the scenes. I have also worn harness cables to fly and save Karishma Tanna, performed different action scenes that include pulling Vivek Dahiya from falling off the cliff, found pokemons under water, taught sword fighting to none other than Mr. Sunny Deol. I have had the chance to play historical roles where I was one of the close friends of Chandragupta Maurya."

Although Manas has been in the entertainment industry for a short time he has had the opportunity to share the screen with great actors like Shahid Kapoor, Nana Patekar, John Abraham, Sunny Deol, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Manisha Koirala, Deepti Naval, Ayesha Takia, Sushant Singh, Ronit Roy, Mouni Roy, Karanvir Bohra, Sudha Chandran, Ada Khan, Aashka Goradia, Karishma Tanna, Vivek Dahiya, Raghu Ram, Sharad Kelkar, Raju Kher, Suniel Shetty and MS. Dhoni.

"By the grace of God, I've been fortunate to work with ace filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, Kunal Kohli, Ahmed Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Craig Gillespie, Ronnie Screwvala and Atul Taishete. I wouldn't say that I am 16 years old in this industry, but I am 16 years younger and hopefully I have a long long way to go", he concludes.

Manas Adhiya was last seen in Alt Balaji's 'Medically Yourrs' with Shantanu Maheshwari, he has portrayed the character of Pallav Pandey, a medical student. The show is set in the backdrop of Kolkata.

