Manav Kaul sets the stage free!

Manav Kaul is on a break from theatre and keen to do films. But he's ensuring that the show goes on with his generous gesture. No royalties here

Manav Kaul

On Tuesday, Manav Kaul shared an intriguing post on Instagram. He put up a snapshot of a no-objection letter to anyone wishing to stage his plays. The Tumhari Sulu (2017) actor, who was recently seen in the Netflix show, Ghoul, wrote, " I give permission for the usage of all my writing material for the purpose of performances... the person also has the freedom to adapt my writing into any language of their choice (sic)."

Manav is on a break from theatre and keen to do films. But he's ensuring that the show goes on with his generous gesture. The actor was last seen in Ghoul, opposite Radhika Apte, a Netflix original first horror movie, that released on August 24.

No royalties here.

Manav Kaul is currently preparing for Ram Gopal Varma's next, Geher, which will also star Mithun Chakraborty. the film is slated to release on April 3, 2019.

