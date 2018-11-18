Manav Kaul takes the web route; to feature in The Verdict - State v/s Nanavati

television

The Verdict - State v/s Nanavati has Manav Kaul play the titular role of the commander

Manav Kaul

Tumhari Sulu (2017) actor Manav Kaul features in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming web show, The Verdict - State v/s Nanavati, which is based on the true story of Commander K M Nanavati vs State of Maharashtra case that grabbed headlines in 1959. The courtroom drama has Kaul play the titular role of the commander.

The actor says, "I wouldn't call it a challenge; it's exciting as there are several other talented people who are part of the project. It's too much fun." The 10-episode series, directed by Shashant Shah, also stars Angad Bedi, Sumeet Vyas, Kubbra Sait and Elli Avrram.

Well, the actor even directs films, but not with the intention of selling them to producers or distributors. He makes them for himself. "I don't want to direct. I have directed films and I am editing, but I shouldn't direct. I direct films for myself. I have directed two. I don't want to release them also," Manav told IANS.

He just loves the process of directing a film. "It is an extension of my theatre (work). I will make a film and put on YouTube. I won't get into the selling part," said the Tumhari Sulu actor.

Directing is neither his passion. "It's not my passion. It's just the way I am. There is no passion. I don't know what else to do in my life. I do all these things and stay out of all the paperwork. I hate telling people what I am doing then convincing them to give me money and then convince people to come and see the film. It's too much. I love acting though," said Manav, who last featured in "Ghoul", Netflix's first Indian horror series.

