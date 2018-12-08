Manav Kaul: The Verdict: State v/s Nanavati explores the parallel lives too

television

Manav Kaul says series on the Nanavati case has an edge over its cinematic adaptations since it unearths stories of those associated with the protagonist

Manav Kaul

Set to play the titular role in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming web show, Alt Balaji's The Verdict: State v/s Nanavati, Manav Kaul found in this chip of history a story that could still be among the most "bizarre" ones he's ever heard. "When I was offered this role, the only thing that crossed my mind was how bizarre the situation was. You can't even write a fictional piece that could be stranger than this reality. While we're taking cinematic liberties, we're sticking to the truth to convey this story."

Exploring a subject that has emerged as one of the most revered in Bollywood, Kaul says the digital platform lends the team the liberty of time that isn't afforded by cinema. Alluding to a film like Akshay Kumar's Rustom, which also dealt with the same subject, he says, "Our case will explore not only the story of Nanavati, but also that of the wife, the lawyer and the other parallel lives. We've justified everyone's stories. We had the advantage of exploring storylines that are important, but can't be done [in films]. I took 15 days to read, understand and decipher the man [KM Nanavati, played by Kaul]."

Joining forces with actors like Makarand Deshpande and Saurabh Shukla, Kaul admits that since web shows must command the attention of viewers for their 10-episode long runs, it is imperative that the content be stellar. "If someone doesn't like the first episode, they won't click on the second one. So, you have to be amazing at what you do. One needs actors of a certain calibre to bring about good performances, and it also requires a good script. [Unlike in a film], here, you only have a story [to make a mark]."

