Manav Vij and Sanjay Mishra sharing a great rapport in Gwalior

bollywood

Actor Manav Vij who was last seen in Andhadhun now will be seen in film Gwalior playing a pivotal role. Written and Directed by Jaspal Sandhu and Rajeev Banwal.

Actor Manav Vij who was last seen in Andhadhun now will be seen in film Gwalior playing a pivotal role. Written and Directed by Jaspal Sandhu and Rajeev Banwal.

Manav on talking about his rapport with Sanjay Mishra, "After working with him I realised what I was missing. I realised that not only it's important to go as a clean slate when you going on set to play a new character but also honour the words of your seniors as they have already cracked the idea of how to be so involved in their work."

On praising Manav Sanjay Mishra said, " It was really great working with him. He is innocent at the same time very energetic and lively with a great heart. I wish him all the best for the future. He can be described as 'innocent zinda dil' person."

Gwalior film talks about situations of old couple. Sanjay Mishra will also be sharing screen space with veteran actress Neena Gupta. Talking about working with Neena, Sanjay says, "I am fortunate for the chance to work with her on this film. She is my senior from National School of Drama, and since I have the utmost respect for her in real life, it wasn't difficult to forge the husband-wife bond on screen."

Manav Vij and Sumit Gulati will also be part of the film playing key roles. Filmmaker-duo Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal have written and directed the film. The duo said, "It's a thriller with an element of drama and revolves around an old, married couple, and how their lives take an unexpected turn."

They further added that the film explores the old flavor of the city. "We are shooting inside a 150-year-old house. After Gwalior, we will move to Varanasi for a three-day shoot," he concludes.

Also Read: Sanjay Mishra: I am fortunate to share screen with Nina gupta

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates