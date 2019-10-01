Manav Vij turns horseman for Laal Kaptaan

After a sensational performance in Andhadhun (2018), Manav Vij will be seen in the role of a horseman in Saif Ali Khan-starrer Laal Kaptaan. "This was a unique and adventurous experience for me, and it was equally hard, at the same time, owing to the location," starts off Vij. An interesting ensemble drew him to the film. "I didn't get much time to prepare as I joined the cast at the last minute. But, when your captain is clear about what he needs from an actor, then the journey becomes interesting and easy. I have worked on honing skills, including horse riding and sword fighting, as is seen in the film. I have also tweaked the way I speak. I prepped for my part while simultaneously shooting."

For Vij, Khan is that "gem of a man who is supportive on screen, and relaxed off it." He says he will miss the time he spent with the actor in between takes.

