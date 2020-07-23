Manchester City add to relegation-threatened Watford's misery with 4-0 rout

Raheem Sterling scored twice as Manchester City thrashed Watford 4-0 on Tuesday to leave the Hornets still precariously poised just three points above the relegation zone. Watford became the first EPL team to sack three managers in a season when Nigel Pearson departed on Sunday, but the change of management made little difference as City bounced back from their weekend disappointment of losing an FA Cup semi-final to Arsenal.

City had thrashed Watford 8-0 earlier in the season and 6-0 in last season's FA Cup final and there appeared little belief from the hosts of causing an upset from the off.

Toothless Hornets

Hayden Mullins took charge on a temporary basis for the second time this season and set up to frustrate the visitors by defending deep with little threat of ever testing City's defence. Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster admitted the Hornets' confidence is crazy low as they slipped into the relegation zone with one game of the Premier League season to go.

"I don't think we helped ourselves, I don't think we did enough to do anything but what the result suggested to be honest," said Foster, who helped keep the score down with a string of saves. "The confidence is so crazy, crazy low. I don't know why it should be, but you get into a state of trying to minimise as much damage as you can and it's a dangerous way to do things."

Pep pleased

City boss Pep Guardiola was pleased to get a reaction from a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Saturday. "Watford were playing for a big issue but we were much more aggressive in our senses. Whether you win or lose you have to go in the dressing room and say, 'OK, I've done everything'," Guardiola said.

