Manchester City boss: Close win over Watford is a wake-up call

"Today we suffered, but we will talk, we will train and we will visualise that if we let the opponents play for five, 10, 15 minutes, everybody can cause us problems and beat us."

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola hopes Manchester City's nerve-jangling victory against Watford will serve as a wake-up call to his players. City extended their lead at the summit of the Premier League with a 2-1 victory at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night, but they were made to fight for the three points after Abdoulaye Doucoure pulled one back for Watford in the closing stages.

The champions had been in complete control of the fixture, but spurned a number of chances to put the victory beyond doubt after Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez scored either side of half-time.

"We spoke in the locker room and we have to learn from what happened in the last 20 to 25 minutes," said Guardiola. "That is the lesson. You can never forget to play, until the last second when the referee decides to go home. "Today we suffered, but we will talk, we will train and we will visualise that if we let the opponents play for five, 10, 15 minutes, everybody can cause us problems and beat us."

