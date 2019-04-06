Manchester City face injury time as they take on Brighton

football

With key players like Aguero, Delph, and Zinchenko injured, Man City manager Guardiola may struggle to field a strong unit v Brighton tonight

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Pic/AFP

Manchester City are strong favourites to take another step towards an unprecedented quadruple of trophies in today's FA Cup semi-final against Brighton at Wembley.

A potential 13 more games lie between Pep Guardiola's men and a clean sweep of FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League to add to the League Cup they lifted in February.

However, with another seven matches to come before the end of April, Guardiola faces a headache in a familiar problem position. Oleksandr Zinchenko suffered a hamstring injury in Wednesday's routine 2-0 win over Cardiff that restored City to the top of the Premier League.

The Ukrainian has deputised ably at left-back, despite being a midfielder by trade prior to Guardiola's arrival, while £52 million ($68 million) World Cup-winner Benjamin Mendy has been sidelined for much of the past two seasons due to knee injuries.

With Fabian Delph also out injured, he could now be thrown back into the action for the most crucial stretch of City's season with Guardiola admitting "we don't have many options." Sergio Aguero is also an injury doubt for Saturday with the Argentine unlikely to be risked ahead of the trip to Tottenham on Tuesday.

