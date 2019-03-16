Manchester City face Swansea challenge as Pep Guardiola eyes quadruple

football

A victory at Swansea would see City move into the FA Cup semi-finals, with the EPL title race set to go down to the wire. Guardiola tried to talk down the possibility of City winning all four trophies

Swansea (UK): Pep Guardiola remains coy about Manchester City's chances of winning the quadruple, but his side face Swansea in the FA Cup quarter-finals today standing just 16 games away from a clean sweep of all four major trophies.

Guardiola's team moved closer to the unprecedented silverware haul on Tuesday as they advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals with a 7-0 demolition of Schalke in the Last 16, second leg. City have already won the League Cup, beating Chelsea in last month's final.

“I said so many times, and I know you are generous and thank you so much guys, but every time you make that comment we lose a competition, so I think you provoke me in that way so, the next one we will see,” joked Guardiola recently when asked about the prospect of a quadruple.

Man City face FIFA transfer ban: Report

Manchester City will be banned by FIFA from making signings in the next two transfer windows after they broke rules related to the protection of youth players and third-party ownership, according to a report in British tabloid The Sun. The club are already being investigated by the Football Association and EPL over allegations related to youth transfers and financial fair play rules. UEFA is also looking into potential breaches of financial fair play, an investigation that could result in City being banned from the Champions League.

