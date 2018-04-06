Manchester City finds a perfect match on Tinder

Manchester City announced a long-term partnership with Tinder yesterday as the dating app launches its first in-depth foray into the sports market

Manchester City announced a long-term partnership with Tinder yesterday as the dating app launches its first in-depth foray into the sports market. Tinder has agreed a sponsorship deal with City's men's and women's teams, along with City Football Group sister club New York City FC, who play in Major League Soccer.

A giant air balloon carrying City and Tinder branding flew over Manchester to announce the deal and Tinder is also switching its colours across social platforms to City blue ahead of the weekend's Manchester derby. Pep Guardiola's team, smarting from a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, could wrap up the Premier League title against bitter rivals Manchester United on Saturday.

Tinder tweeted this picture (above) and wrote: "Calling all football fans. Get ready for the #perfectmatch! Tinder has taken to the skies to say we swipe right on Manchester City FC. Join us as we kick off an exciting new partnership with @ManCity and Cityzens all over the world. It's going to be a game changer."

