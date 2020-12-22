Manchester City footballer Sergio Aguero turns Santa Claus for foster kids

Argentine footballer Sergio Aguero teamed up with his EPL club Manchester City to spread Christmas magic among kids across amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aguero visited schools to deliver gifts to every foster kid in the community, while the club donated 500 three-course meals to local families in Manchester.

In addition to that, the club also distributed 45,000 every day essential items including clothes and toiletries to 10 local charities.

"We all know how difficult this year has been and that for some the festive period will be particularly challenging," said Man City chief executive Ferran Soriano.

"Our priority was to find ways to connect with those in our community who are most in need, to provide tangible support and let them know that their football club is there for them."

