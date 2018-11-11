Manchester City manager Guardiola prefers sex to coaching

football

Before Sunday's Premier League home match against Manchester United, a reporter asked Guardiola for his reaction at a press conference, prompting him to respond

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has laughed off a suggestion that his coaching is "better than sex". The comment was reportedly made by Paris Saint-Germain defender Dani Alves, who is currently promoting a documentary about his time at Barcelona playing under Guardiola.

Before Sunday's Premier League home match against Manchester United, a reporter asked Guardiola for his reaction at a press conference, prompting him to respond: "I prefer the sex — by far." The question may owe something to a mistaken interpretation of something Alves said in 'Take the Ball, Pass the Ball', a documentary looking at Guardiola's time as Barcelona boss, which saw the Spanish club win the Champions League in both 2009 and 2011.

Brazilian star Alves, referring to Barca's late winner against Chelsea in the 2009 semi-final, said: "It is because of moments like this that we all love football. The only thing that beats it is sex." Alves is one of many players to have cited the City manager's coaching methods as inspirational.

