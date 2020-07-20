Manchester City may sue La Liga chief Javier Tebas over CAS comment

Premier League giants Manchester City are reportedly considering taking legal action against LaLiga president Javier Tebas following his comments after Court of Arbitration (CAS) overturned their European ban.

Tebas had launched a scathing attack after City saw their two-year ban, imposed by UEFA in Feburary, overturned and also their fine was brought down to 10 million euros from 30 million euros.

"We are aware of what Tebas has been saying in the days since the Court of Arbitration for Sport announced their decision on our appeal," a City official was quoted as saying by Sunday Mirror Sport as per The Sun.

"The matter has now been referred to our legal team to see if there is a course of action we can take to redress the balance.

" Tebas' views on the club are without any foundation. An independent body has ruled that UEFA's decision to ban us from Europe was wrong," he added.

Fellow Premier League managers, namely Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho, had also hit out at the CAS ruling earlier. While Klopp had called it a bad day for football, Mourinho referred to it as a disgrace.

"We all know what City do," Tebas was quoted as saying by ESPN. "When they were punished (by UEFA originally), there was no surprise among the majority of us involved in European football.

"I don't want to say (people were) happy, but at last there was a sense of justice against these big state-owned clubs, the other being Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

"In contrast, when the CAS reversed the decision, there were protests -- from Klopp, Mourinho -- because we all know they're trying to find a way around the FFP rules. As Klopp said, it was a bad day for football.

"City will be in the Champions League next season because the CAS did things badly, not because City have done things properly," he added.

