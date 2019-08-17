Manchester City pulls up socks to defeat Tottenham

cricket

Defending champions will look to avenge last season's Champions League quarter-final defeat to Tottenham in tonightÃ¢ÂÂs EPL clash at Etihad Stadium

Man City's Raheem Sterling celebrates his hat-trick v West Ham during an EPL tie recently. Pic/Getty Images

London: Manchester City will seek revenge against Tottenham on Saturday for their dramatic Champions League exit last season as Liverpool and Manchester United also look to build on impressive Premier League starts this weekend.



City completed the first ever domestic treble of trophies in England last season, but fell short once more in the Champions League as Tottenham progressed from their quarter-final tie on away goals.

VAR disallowed Raheem Sterling’s strike deep into stoppage time of a thrilling second leg 4-3 win for the English champions in April, robbing Sterling of his hat-trick on the night and City a place in the last four.

Yet, Sterling has started the new campaign as he finished the last, scoring a hat-trick on the opening weekend as City thrashed West Ham 5-0 to already move to the top of the table. Tottenham were also victorious against Aston Villa, but needed to come from behind and two goals in the final five minutes from Harry Kane to secure a 3-1 win over promoted Aston Villa. Kane has warned that Spurs cannot fall behind so early in the campaign if they want to maintain a title challenge.



“We have to make sure we get off to a good start,” said the England captain. “It’s important that we stay in touch as long as we can. We have full belief that we can go all the way but there’s a long road ahead.”

Liverpool v S’ampton

Liverpool will hope to have forged ahead by the time City and Spurs kick-off when they travel to a Southampton side reeling from a disappointing 3-0 defeat at Burnley to start the season.

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian faces a late fitness test to see if he can face Southampton after being injured by a pitch invader during celebrations of Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup win over Chelsea.

The Spaniard, who only joined the European champions on August 5, capped his full debut in style by saving Tammy Abraham’s penalty to win Liverpool a shootout 5-4 in Istanbul. However, Adrian’s ankle was injured when a fan ran on the pitch to join in the shootout celebrations and went careering into a huddle of Liverpool players when he slipped on the pitch.

Klopp sweats over Adrian

“I really don’t understand why, in the world of social media where you are all on it, when we were all together, a supporter jumped over something, was chased by some security guys, slipped and kicked [Adrian’s] ankle. Crazy,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Should Adrian not be fit, Andy Lonergan, 35, who signed a contract with Liverpool this week in the wake of Alisson’s injury, could start at St Mary’s.

