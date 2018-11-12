Manchester City star Raheem Sterling buys Rottweiler to protect his family

football

Sterling recently committed his future to Manchester City after signing a three-year contract extension with the Premier League champions

Raheem Sterling

Manchester City footballer Raheem Sterling recently purchased a £15,000 (Rs 14lakh) guard dog to protect his family at their Cheshire mansion. The England striker bought a tough Rottweiler named Okan.

Earlier, the company from whom Sterling bought the pet, had posted a photo of Okan with the caption "Young Beast." And the former Liverpool star replied: "In love."

The winger joins the list of star footballers to own a pet, including West Ham's Andy Carroll who has two Italian mastiffs. Manchester United defender Phil Jones, 24, and West Ham midfielder Mark Noble, 29, own German and Belgian shepherd dogs respectively.

Sterling recently committed his future to Manchester City after signing a three-year contract extension with the Premier League champions.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates