Manchester City star Raheem Sterling buys Rottweiler to protect his family
Sterling recently committed his future to Manchester City after signing a three-year contract extension with the Premier League champions
Manchester City footballer Raheem Sterling recently purchased a £15,000 (Rs 14lakh) guard dog to protect his family at their Cheshire mansion. The England striker bought a tough Rottweiler named Okan.
Earlier, the company from whom Sterling bought the pet, had posted a photo of Okan with the caption "Young Beast." And the former Liverpool star replied: "In love."
The winger joins the list of star footballers to own a pet, including West Ham's Andy Carroll who has two Italian mastiffs. Manchester United defender Phil Jones, 24, and West Ham midfielder Mark Noble, 29, own German and Belgian shepherd dogs respectively.
