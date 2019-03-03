Manchester City take top spot post win against Bournemouth

football

Riyad Mahrez scores lone goal to fire defending champs atop EPL table

Man City's Riyad Mahrez (in blue) shoots to score his team's opening goal against Bournemouth on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Riyad Mahrez fired Manchester City back to the top of the Premier League as the champions won 1-0 against Bournemouth on Saturday. Pep Guardiola's side sit two points above Liverpool thanks to Mahrez's second-half winner. The only frustration for City in a hard-fought victory were injuries to Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones.

De Bruyne hobbled off after the Belgian midfielder suffered a non-contact injury in the first half. City also lost England Stones with an unspecified problem just after the interval.

United to the four

Arsenal dropped to fifth place after Manchester United moved one point above them into fourth with a dramatic 3-2 win against struggling Southampton at Old Trafford.

Yan Valery smashed a fierce drive past United goalkeeper David De Gea for a memorable first goal of the young Southampton defender's career. United equalised in the 53rd minute as Andreas Pereira bagged his first Premier League goal. Romelu Lukaku put United in front six minutes later. James Ward-Prowse drew Southampton level with a superb 75th-minute free-kick. However, in the 89th minute, Lukaku made it four goals in two games with the last-gasp winner.

Lloris rescues Spurs

At Wembley, Hugo Lloris saved a 90th-minute penalty as Tottenham salvaged a 1-1 draw in a pulsating derby. Mauricio Pochettino's side fell behind in the 16th minute when Aaron Ramsey slotted home from Alexandre Lacazette's pass. But Harry Kane won a controversial 74th-minute penalty to equalise for Tottenham.

