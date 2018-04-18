Manchester City to get English Premier League trophy on May 6

City were confirmed as champions on Sunday following Manchester United's defeat to West Brom



In this file photo taken on May 11, 2014 Manchester City's Belgian footballer Vincent Kompany (C) lifts the Premier League trophy after their victory during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on May 11, 2014. Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions on April 15, 2018 as Manchester United crashed to a shock 1-0 defeat against West Bromwich Albion. Pic/AFP

Manchester City will be presented with the Premier League trophy following their game with Huddersfield on May 6. City were confirmed as champions on Sunday following Manchester United's defeat to West Brom. The Blues still have five games to play this season, including three at home; against Swansea on Sunday, Huddersfield and Brighton on May 9.

