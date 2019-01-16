Manchester City won't give up on title chase: Gabriel Jesus

football

Gabriel Jesus says his confidence has soared after his recent goal glut, vowing that Manchester City will not let up in their pursuit of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The Brazil striker scored another two, taking his tally to seven in three appearances, as City beat Wolves 3-0 on Monday to cut Liverpool's lead back to four points. Jesus, who has now 14 goals for the season, said: "I am feeling good and my confidence is better for scoring goals. It's important to me because I am a striker who plays for a big club with amazing players, management and staff, so I need to score goals - but I helped the team by playing well. The team played well to win the game.

We believe in every single game and every competition. We are training and working a lot for the moment when they give out the title at the end of the season. "We are second in the Premier League and want to win it. We need to go on to the pitch in every single game and win it."

