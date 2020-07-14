Manchester City's case overturned, free to play Champions League!

Manchester City successfully overturned its two-year ban from the Champions League on Monday in a surprising legal victory. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld City's appeal against the UEFA ban, but imposed a 10 million euro (R85 crore) fine on the club for failing to cooperate with independent investigators. Some UEFA allegations accusing City of finance rules violations dating back several years were "time-barred," the court said.

Detailed verdict

CAS plans to publish a detailed written verdict within days which could help explain why UEFA's case did not comply with its own internal rules. Manchester City joins Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Galatasaray in beating UEFA in appeal cases in the past two years. The decision by the three CAS judges clears the team coached by Pep Guardiola to play in the group stage of the Champions League next season.



Coach Pep Guardiola. Pic/Getty Images

City's win guarantees tens of millions of dollars in UEFA prize money next season. It also protects against players leaving to seek Champions League action with another club. Guardiola had pledged to stay in Manchester "no matter what happens" in the courts. "The club welcomes the implications of today's ruling as a validation of the club's position and the body of evidence that it was able to present," City said in a statement. UEFA punished Man City in February for "serious breaches" of finance monitoring rules and failing to cooperate with investigators.

Spurs's Europa hopes alive

Meanwhile, Toby Alderweireld's towering header nine minutes from time gave Tottenham's season the tonic of a 2-1 win over Arsenal in the first north London derby on Sunday. Victory moves Spurs two points above their local rivals into eighth and keeps their chances of Europa League football next season alive.

Spanish League chief Tebas criticises CAS

La Liga President Javier Tebas trained his guns towards Court of Arbitration in Sport (CAS) after Manchester City's Champions League ban was overturned on Monday. "We have to reassess whether CAS is the appropriate body to which to appeal institutional decisions in football," Tebas told reporters as per independent.co.uk. "Switzerland is a country with a great history of arbitration, CAS is not up to standard."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever