Manchester City's David Silva shakes it like Shakira

Man City left-back Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva

Manchester City City's midfielder Bernardo Silva on Saturday showed he not only has football skills, but can also display swift dance moves.

The Portuguese footballer, who scored in City's 5-0 win over Burnley in EPL on Saturday, was filmed dancing like Colombian singer Shakira by French teammate Benjamin Mendy after the match. "And nice goal today Shakira," Mendy tweeted with a video of the former Monaco star.

Earlier, five different goalscorers were on target as the defending champs managed to maintain their hold on the top of the table. The result leaves City with 26 goals from nine games this season, a better scoring ratio than last season, when Pep Guardiola's team set a new EPL record with 106.

