Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko confirms dating Vlada Sedan

Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko has been dating television reporter Vlada Sedan for some time, but made their relationship official recently. The footballer and the Ukrainian beauty kept fans guessing about their relationship status, but the rumour mills were abuzz when Zinchenko kissed Sedan after an interview following Ukraine's 5-0 win over Serbia in June.

Earlier this week, the defender kissed her once again after Ukraine's 2-1 defeat of Portugal. But, Sedan, who has 253,000 followers on Instagram, has never shied away from posting pictures of the couple.

It was Zinchenko's Ukrainian teammates who helped him keep his relationship under wraps. "Some guys knew about it. It was also discussed by my Ukrainian teammates," he said on Channel Football 1/2, the channel Sedan works for.

