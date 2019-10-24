MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko confirms dating Vlada Sedan

Updated: Oct 24, 2019, 09:38 IST | A correspondent | London

The footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko and the Ukrainian beauty Vlada Sedan kept fans guessing about their relationship status

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Vlada Sedan
Oleksandr Zinchenko and Vlada Sedan

Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko has been dating television reporter Vlada Sedan for some time, but made their relationship official recently. The footballer and the Ukrainian beauty kept fans guessing about their relationship status, but the rumour mills were abuzz when Zinchenko kissed Sedan after an interview following Ukraine's 5-0 win over Serbia in June.

Earlier this week, the defender kissed her once again after Ukraine's 2-1 defeat of Portugal. But, Sedan, who has 253,000 followers on Instagram, has never shied away from posting pictures of the couple.

It was Zinchenko's Ukrainian teammates who helped him keep his relationship under wraps. "Some guys knew about it. It was also discussed by my Ukrainian teammates," he said on Channel Football 1/2, the channel Sedan works for.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

manchester cityfootballsports news

Snooker champ Aditya Mehta: Pro Snooker is cut-throat but that's what I live for

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK