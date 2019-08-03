Search

Manchester United agree to record fee for defender Harry Maguire

Updated: Aug 03, 2019, 18:25 IST | AFP

The central defender - coveted by United since he starred as England reached the World Cup semi-finals

London: Harry Maguire is set to become the world’s most expensive defender after Manchester United agreed to pay Leicester City £80 million (R675 cr) according to media reports yesterday.

The central defender — coveted by United since he starred as England reached the World Cup semi-finals — is to undergo a medical at United over the weekend, according to Sky Sports and the BBC.

Maguire’s fee out-strips Dutch international Matthijs van Ligt who in July moved to Juventus from Ajax for a combined fee of 75 million euros ($84.2 million) plus 10.5 million euros of add-ons.

