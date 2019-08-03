Manchester United agree to record fee for defender Harry Maguire
The central defender - coveted by United since he starred as England reached the World Cup semi-finals
London: Harry Maguire is set to become the world’s most expensive defender after Manchester United agreed to pay Leicester City £80 million (R675 cr) according to media reports yesterday.
The central defender — coveted by United since he starred as England reached the World Cup semi-finals — is to undergo a medical at United over the weekend, according to Sky Sports and the BBC.
Maguire’s fee out-strips Dutch international Matthijs van Ligt who in July moved to Juventus from Ajax for a combined fee of 75 million euros ($84.2 million) plus 10.5 million euros of add-ons.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Virat Kohli all set to break multiple records against West Indies?