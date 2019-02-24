Manchester United aim to dent Liverpool's title hopes

football

Ole Solskjaer

Manchester United fans are desperate to deny Liverpool Premier League glory this season, even if it means another title for their cross-town rivals Manchester City. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's in-form team have a chance to severely dent Liverpool's chances today when they host Jurgen Klopp's side in a fixture that has weighty historical importance to go with its significance in the title race.

The match is effectively Liverpool's game in hand, with City, level on points at the top of the table after playing a game extra, facing Chelsea in the League Cup final on the same day.

But they face a rejuvenated United under interim boss Solskjaer, who has lifted them into the top four since he took over from the beleaguered Jose Mourinho, sacked in December following a 3-1 drubbing at Anfield.

In his spell of more than 26 years as manager at Old Trafford, Alex Ferguson argued more than once that a meeting with Liverpool, rather than City, was United's true derby. It is a feeling that still holds sway among the club's fans.

