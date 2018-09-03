EPL: Manchester United are back to winning ways, with a 2-0 win vs Burnley

football

Romelu Lukaku scored a brace while young Marcus Rashford gets sent off as Man United thrash Burnley 2-0 in welcome victory for boss Mourinho

Burnley's Phillip Bardsley (left) and Man United's Marcus Rashford clash yesterday. Pics/Getty Images

Manchester United brought a timely end to their poor run as Romelu Lukaku's brace at Burnley helped alleviate the pressure on Jose Mourinho and kick-start their campaign. Old Trafford has found itself in the eye of a storm after a shock defeat at Brighton was compounded by the heaviest home defeat of the Portuguese's managerial career against Tottenham on Monday. But there was no sign of a hangover yesterday as United rallied impressively, with Lukaku netting twice in the first half to set Mourinho's men on course for a deserved 2-0 win at Burnley.

Pogba's penalty saved

Joe Hart saved Paul Pogba's penalty to prevent matters getting worse for Sean Dyche's men on an afternoon when substitute Marcus Rashford's red card was the only real negative for the visitors. Neither event could take the edge off a positive afternoon for United at Turf Moor, where travelling fans chanted Mourinho's name from the outset and celebrated a much-needed win.



Man United's Romelu Lukaku celebrates his first goal v Burnley

Burnley, looking lethargic after Thursday's Europa League exit to Olympiakos, were second best in a first half that was 27 minutes old when Lukaku headed home a clipped Alexis Sanchez cross. He fired home from close range just before the break.

Rash play

Rashford's sending-off for reacting to Phil Bardsley's kick out by pushing his head into that of the Burnley defender led to an open ending, but United held firm to secure the three points. Mourinho's men started brightly and Jesse Lingard had three chances inside the opening 10 minutes, while Hart was called into action to keep out a low Luke Shaw drive.

Watford hit back to stun Spurs 2-1

Tottenham were brought crashing down to earth as Watford kept their 100 per cent Premier League record going with a 2-1 win yesterday. The visitors had gone in front early in the second half when Abdoulaye Doucoure scored an own goal, but headers from Troy Deeney and Craig Cathcart in the space of seven minutes turned it around for the hosts. For Watford, their brilliant start to the season continues and they sit with Liverpool and Chelsea as the only teams to have won every game so far.

