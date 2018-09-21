Manchester United boss Jose impressed with 3-0 win over Young Boys

football

United beat Young Boys 3-0. Paul Pogba netted twice and assisted Anthony Martial for the other

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho continues to be impressed by his players' character after Manchester United secured a third successive away win to kick off their campaign in style.

United beat Young Boys 3-0. Paul Pogba netted twice and assisted Anthony Martial for the other. "At half-time I told the players this is the third time in a row that we arrive at half-time winning 2-0," United boss Mourinho said. "Against Burnley, we didn't finish it off, but we didn't concede.

Against Watford, we conceded, and we were in trouble. And today, we could have more of that or go in the other direction. In the second half, the players were responsible, they were ambitious, they tried to score the third goal to kill the game, so I like that."

