Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho defends Paul Pogba after Scholes' criticism

Jose Mourinho has rejected stinging criticism from Paul Scholes on Paul Pogba, insisting the France midfielder produced another top performance at Bournemouth. Goals from Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku sealed a 2-0 win for the Red Devils.

Former United midfielder Scholes insisted Pogba's below-par showing in Sunday's 1-0 home loss to West Brom was "disrespectful" to Mourinho. But Mourinho rejected that critique, choosing instead to praise Pogba for hitting back to form on the south coast.

Asked to comment on Scholes' criticism of Pogba, Mourinho replied: "I don't agree. I agree that it wasn't a good performance at all (against West Brom); with that I agree."

