Manchester United can seal Champions League spot: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Henderson climbed the podium on the Kop to receive trophy and officially end the club's 30-year wait to be crowned champions of England again
Mature Greenwood
Anthony Martial's stinging strike from just inside the penalty area forced an excellent save from Fabianski, who then plunged to his right to keep out Greenwood's effort. Rashford tried his luck from 30 yards, but the forward's powerful drive was too close to Fabianski, while Greenwood's close-range shot was blocked by Ogbonna. De Gea had been a spectator for the first 40 minutes and when he was finally called into action, Antonio's header lacked the power to trouble him.
But De Gea still had to pick the ball out of the net moments before half-time after Paul Pogba handed West Ham a penalty. Declan Rice's free-kick was smashed straight at Pogba, who instinctively stuck up his arms to protect his face. Despite Pogba dropping to the turf as though he had been hit in the head, VAR confirmed the France midfielder's handball.
Antonio took the spot-kick, sending De Gea the wrong way for his sixth goal in his last three games. United had let the first half drift out of their control, but Greenwood dragged them level with another demonstration of his remarkable maturity in the 51st minute. Dropping deep to exchange passes with Martial, the 18-year-old kept his composure to drill a clinical finish past Fabianski from 12 yards.
No teenager has ever scored more goals in a single season in all competitions for United than Greenwood, whose 17th of the season moved him level with George Best, Brian Kidd and Wayne Rooney. "He's bailed us out a few times and he's done it again," Solskjaer said. "He's been absolutely top class ever since we gave him an opportunity. "He trusts himself that his talent, his qualities, attributes, they actually work at the highest level."
